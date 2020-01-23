28K businesses register for two-year business permit

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As of mid-January 2020, the Cebu City Business Processing and Licensing Permit Office (BPLO) has recorded 28,000 businesses in the city to have availed of the two-year business permit.

This is more than half of the total number of registered businesses in the city which is at 40,000.

Lawyer Jared Limquiaco, the head of the BPLO, told CDN Digital that the one-stop shop at the third floor of the SM City Cebu helped in the easy processing of the requirements for these businesses.

With this, the one-stop shop will extend until February 21, 2020, or until the opening of the financial center across the Cebu City Hall.

However, the BPLO office at SM City Cebu will continue on in a smaller different area inside the mall since the business sector has expressed a liking to a mall-satellite office.

“The new satellite office will be smaller than what it is now, but it will be enough for those who want convenience,” he said.

The main office at the financial center will also be able to accommodate more clients for the BPLO including new time registrants at a more conducive place for transaction.

Limquiaco still cannot reveal how much the city has earned for the registrants, but has expressed satisfaction with the turnout.

For the satellite offices, the BPLO is also looking into establishing four more offices aside from the one at the SM City Cebu.

They are targetting the malls including the Ayala Central Bloc because it is in the heart of the business center of the city.

Limquiaco hopes they can bring closer the services of the city to the business sector for a more business-friendly Cebu City. /dbs