Cebuana beauty wins Miss Globe 2020 title in Top Model of the World tilt in Egypt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A young Cebuana beauty queen made rounds online as she took part in the Top Model of the World in Egypt last January 24, 2020.

Tyra Goldman, 18, was picked as the top 15 out of 40 candidates during the competition, and went on to take home the title, Miss Globe 2020.

Goldman, who was born in Boston Massachusetts, wowed everyone with her sultry walk and looks at a very young age.

In an interview with CDN Digital Melcah Goldman, the mother of Tyra, shared a brief story behind Tyra’s success today.

“Tyra started school in the Philippines before she was 3 years old. She went to Ateneo de Cebu and started winning pageants since 2019,” said Melcah.

With just one year in the pageant industry, this beauty from Lapu-Lapu City showed everyone what she’s got.

Before being crowned as Miss Globe 2020 and landed on the 15th spot for the Top Model of the World, Tyra won the title, Mutya Tourism International 2019, but was not able to compete for the competition in the international stage because of her citizenship issue.

But even with that on her way, Tyra did not disappoint as she placed not just the Philippines but also Cebu on a higher pedestal as she took home the crown of Miss Globe 2020.

“She is now on her way back to the Philippines, and she plans to pursue this passion of hers and to also continue her studies in medicine,” said Melcah.

Tyra has been working here in Cebu under Shutter Models and Talent Management.

Here’s to another Cebuana beauty queen, Tyra Goldman! /dbs