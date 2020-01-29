14 persons nabbed in drug busts in Talisay City

TALISAY, Cebu, Philippines—The Talisay City Police nabbed 14 suspected drug traders in simultaneous drug busts on Wednesday dawn, January 29, 2020.

In a report furnished to the media, Police Major Gerard Ace, the chief of the Talisay City Police, said the simultaneous drug busts were done in response to the challenge of President Rodrigo Duterte to cleanse the city from illegal drugs.

Read: Duterte accuses some cop officials in Cebu of having links to drugs

In five drug busts, the police confiscated a total of 21.14 grams of suspected illagal drugs with an estimated value P143,752.

Despite years of effort, Barangay Tangke remains to be the most drug-infested barangay in Talisay City.

The police nabbed 11 individuals in Tangke, including Richard dela Cruz of Sitio Sawsawan, and Walter Cabardo of Sitio Salvador.

READ: TALISAY OFFICIALS DRUG PROTECTORS?

The rest of the nine individuals remained unnamed as they were not targets of the drug busts, but only caught with illegal drugs during patrol.

In Barangay Cansojong, a certain Roger Bacus and three others were also nabbed in a buy bust.

“These relentless anti-drug operations are made possible with the establishment of two static RMFB (Regional Mobile Force Batallion) checkpoints in Barangays Tangke and San Roque which literally locked down illegal drugs personalities in the area. The DEU now have more opportunities to hit multiple targets unearthed during the tactical interrogation of the previously arrested drug suspects,” said Pelare.

Read: Samsam accepts President Duterte’s statements as a ‘challenge’

Pelare also said that with the neutrlization of Barangays Tangke and San Roque, it is expected that the illegal drug trade will transfer to neighboring barangays like Cansojong and Tabunok.

“[We are] anticipating this, intelligence monitoring are now beefed up in this areas,” he added.

On Wednesday, January 29, 2020, Talisay City launched the Oplan Kalinaw Talisay to address the city-wide problem of illegal drugs. /bmjo