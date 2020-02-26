DA-7 seeks Dino’s help to get P98M ASF testing equipment
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Central Visayas office of the Department of Agriculture (DA-7) needed P98 million to acquire testing equipment needed to detect the presence of African Swine Fever in the region.
Dr. Daniel Ventura Jr., DA-7 ASF focal person; Dr. Raul Migriño, regulatory division chief; and Dr. Ana Marie Cristina Migriño, regional Animal Diseases Diagnostic lab chief; met with Secretary Michael Lloyd Dino, presidential assistant for the Visayas, earlier today, February 26, 2020, to seek his help in acquiring the needed equipment.
Read more: DA-7 probes ‘suspect ASF case’ in Cebu piggery
“(They) asked Secretary Dino for assistance on how they can get a funding on putting up a testing equipment in the region to test suspected swine with ASF,” said an advisory posted on the Facebook page of the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas.
DA- 7 officials met with Dino today to discuss measures “to implement for the protection of Central Visayas and the whole of Visayas against the threat of African Swine Fever.”/dbs
