DA-7 seeks Dino’s help to get P98M ASF testing equipment

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Central Visayas office of the Department of Agriculture (DA-7) needed P98 million to acquire testing equipment needed to detect the presence of African Swine Fever in the region.

Dr. Daniel Ventura Jr., DA-7 ASF focal person; Dr. Raul Migriño, regulatory division chief; and Dr. Ana Marie Cristina Migriño, regional Animal Diseases Diagnostic lab chief; met with Secretary Michael Lloyd Dino, presidential assistant for the Visayas, earlier today, February 26, 2020, to seek his help in acquiring the needed equipment.

“(They) asked Secretary Dino for assistance on how they can get a funding on putting up a testing equipment in the region to test suspected swine with ASF,” said an advisory posted on the Facebook page of the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas.

DA- 7 officials met with Dino today to discuss measures “to implement for the protection of Central Visayas and the whole of Visayas against the threat of African Swine Fever.”/dbs