PRO-7 offers prayers for speedy recovery of police officials in helicopter crash

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO – 7) offered prayers for the fast recovery of top officials from Camp Crame, including Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Lieutenant General Archie Gamboa, who figured in a helicopter crash on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, PRO – 7 director, said their office held a Mass hours after news broke out that the helicopter carrying Gamboa and six other police officials from Crame crashed a few seconds after it took off in San Pedro town in Laguna.

“We held a Mass to pray for the speedy recovery of our colleagues, especially to our chief PNP, and the crew of the helicopter,” said Ferro.

The helicopter was carrying a total of eight passengers, including its pilot, co-pilot, and crew.

Aside from Gamboa, other top PNP officials on board were spokesperson Brigadier General Bernard Banac, director for Intelligence Maj. Gen. Mariel Magaway, and director for Comptrollership Maj. Gen. Jose Maria Ramos.

Gamboa, Banac and the crew of the helicopter were in stable condition. Magaway and Ramos were unconscious and in critical condition as of noon on March 5.

All passengers were initially brought to Unihealth Southwoods Hospital and Medical Center in Laguna except for Magaway and Ramos, who were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). /bmjo