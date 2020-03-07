Family, kin spend teacher’s birthday in mourning

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Marc “Makie” Ladaran should have been 33 years old today and celebrated his birthday, if only he had lived two more days.

The teacher of Abellana National High School, who was the tournament manager for dancesport of the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA), was on his way home to Cebu City from Dumaguete City when he figured in a fatal accident on March 5, 2020.

Makie had just attended a final technical conference for the CVIRAA in Dumaguete City and was heading home on his motorcycle when he met his demise in Barangay Balud, Dalaguete town in southern Cebu.

He did not make it to his own birthday party because he died from the crash leaving his parents and two brothers mourning his death, along with his friends, fellow teachers, and students.

A mom’s anguish

Merlie Ladaran, 57, Makie’s mother, could not contain her tears as she spoke to CDN Digital in a March 7, 2020 interview about her son’s death.

She said the pain in her heart was unbearable as she could not accept that the son who had slept in the same room with her for 33 years would no longer be there.

“Sakit kaayo. Birthday unta niya karon. Nagplano siya nga magkuyog ming tanan pero wala na siya kaabot (It is so painful. Today should have been his birthday. He planned for our family to be together but he did not make it),” said Merlie.

She said it was difficult to understand why things happened as her son had many dreams and plans for his life especially for his students in sports.

The death of Makie had been devastating for the family, she said, and his death had left a huge hole in their lives.

Ladarans’ toughest challenge

Makie’s father, Gregorio Jr., said his son was the most caring, loving, forgiving, and helpful of his children.

The middle child of three, Makie lived his life taking care of his parents because his older and younger brothers have families of their own.

The brothers are the joy of Gregorio and Merlie, and then losing one of them is the toughest challenge they have experienced.

“Mas maayo pang ako ang naa dira sa lungon unya si Makie gatan-aw nako kaysa aning akoy gatan-aw ni Makie. Kinsa man nga ginikanan ang ganahan makakita sa ilang anak nga wala na?” said Gregorio.

(I would rather be the one in the coffin with Makie looking at me than this, where I am the one looking at Makie in the coffin. Who would want to see their child dead?)

Makie’s bio

Gregorio said that at a young age Makie was already a dancer, joining the dance troupe of the City Central School at 10 years old. His prowess in the stage brought him to join the dance troupe of the Cebu City National High School in his teens.

He took up a degree in Secondary Education majoring in Music, Arts, Physical Education, and Health (MAPEH) at the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R).

He joined the faculty of the Abellana National High School and began to coach sports teams including chess, dance troupe, sepang takraw, and recently dancesport starting 2009.

The teacher was also entrusted to be the tournament manager for dancesport of the CVIRAA in 2019.

Dad’s message to Makie

Makie’s father, on the other hand, said his son worked so hard for the students that he would barely spend vacation times with the family in the last 10 years.

“Nya karong birthday niya nagplano siya nga magtapok mi, wala na nuon siya kaabot. (Now on his birthday, he planned a family get together, but he did not make it),” he said.

The father said the family would have to accept the sad fate of Makie and live on despite the pain.

“Makie, if naminaw ka nako, nak, Happy birthday. Unta malipayon ka kon asa man ka ron. Unta malinawon ka. (Makie, if you are listening, Happy birthday. I hope you are happy wherever you are. I hope you are at peace),” he said.

Marc “Makie” Ladaran was known to be a cheerful son, brother, teacher, and friend. In his death, he leaves behind tears of those who loved him in life and who now mourns him in his death. /dbs