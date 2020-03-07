108 PRO-7 drug enforcement, intel cops take drug test

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Nearly all of the 110 personnel of the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit and Regional Intelligence Division of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) has underwent a suprise drug testing this morning, March 7, 2020.

Police Major Maila Maramag, administrator of the Regional Intelligence Division of the PRO-7, told reporters that the activity was the first drug test for this year among their personnel.

Maramag said that the surprise test was in compliance of the directives of Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, PRO-7 director.

“Gipang-hingosgan ni sa atoang regional director, in support sa dos and don’ts sa chief PNP and requirements sa atong internal cleansing,” said Maramag.

(The regional director has been actively pushing for this in support of the dos and don’ts of the PNP chief and the requirements for our internal cleansing.)

Read more: Surprise drug test in PRO-7 part of internal cleansing program of police

Of the 110 personnel, who underwent the drug test, eight were commissioned officers including Maramag and the newly installed Deputy Regional Director for Operations, Police Colonel Randy Peralta, who took office effective today, March 7.

Peralta replaced Police Colonel Geovanie Maines, who had been transferred to Iloilo City.

Two cops fail to take drug test

Maramag also said that only two of the 110 personnel were not able to undergo the drug test because one of them was sick while the other one was on maternity leave.

The results of the test would be released on Sunday, March 8, said Maramag.

Those, who will test positive in the test, would be subjected to further investigation, she said./dbs