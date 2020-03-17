PBA MVP Fajardo gives tips on how handle coronavirus threat

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Filipino basketball fans by now should know who June Mar Fajardo is.

After all, he is the Philippine Basketball Association’s (PBA) reigning and six-time Most Valuable Player who has dominated the league in recent years. The 6-foot-10 center from Pinamungahan town in Cebu has helped his team, San Miguel Beer, win five straight Philippine Cup crowns.

Read: Six-time PBA MVP Fajardo: ‘My parents are the reason why I persevere in life’

What makes this “Gentle Giant” really special is his attitude not only on the court, but also off the court.

This he recently displayed in a post in his Instagram account (saginghilaw15).

The former Cesafi MVP who once played for the University of Cebu (UC) used his influence in spreading good vibes amidst the threat of the coronavirus. Fajardo used his social media account to remind people to stay calm and to be cooperative in times of crisis like this.

“Alam kong sobrang apektado nating lahat sa nangyayari ngayon sa mundo, lalo na sa kapaligran natin lalo na sa kumakalat na virus. Sobrang laking pinsala ang na idulot sa buhay natin lalo sa trabaho natin sa business natin,” the pride of Cebu said.

(I know we are all affected with what’s happening in the world today, especially in our surroundings, because of this spreading virus. It has caused a lot of damage in our lives, especially in our jobs and businesses.)

Fajardo and the rest of the PBA are among those affected with the coronavirus threat as the league recently announced the cancellation of Philippine Cup games due to the virus.

Read: PBA cancels games due to coronavirus threat

“Ngayon, lockdown tayo, pero kailangan natin sundin yung lockdown kasi it’s a way na makakiwas tayo sa sakit, hindi tayo mahaawaan o makahawa. Kung wala naman tayong importanteng gagawin sa labas, manatili nalang muna tayo sa loob ng bahay para naman sa kapakanana natin yan,” added Fajardo in the 6:35 minute video.

(Now, we are on lockdown, but we should cooperate with the lockdown because it’s a way to avoid getting sick, so we won’t be infected or infect others. If we don’t have anything important to do outside, let’s stay inside our homes because it’s for our own good.)

Fajardo also called out those who have been panic buying since the announcement of the lockdown in Metro Manila was made by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Read: Duterte puts Metro Manila under ‘community quarantine’

“Kung pwede, iwasan na natin ang panic buying. Hindi natin ubusin ang supply kasi hindi lang naman tayo ang nangangailangan. May iba rin nangangalingan,” added Fajardo.

(If it’s possible, let’s avoid panic buying. Let’s not consume the supply because it’s not just us who are needing these. There are others who are also in need.)

Aside from these, Fajardo also pointed out the importance of avoiding the spread of fake news in social media.

“Babasa lang tayo sa mga reliable na sources,” he said.

(Let’s just read those from reliable sources.)

Before ending his video, Fajardo reminded everyone that the most important thing to do at this time of crisis is to pray.

“Ito yung tamang time na kausapin natin si God. Hindi naman siguro ganun ka hirap humingi ng guidance at protection kay God. Hindi lang tayo hihingi sa kanya but magpasalamat sa mga blessings,” said Fajardo.

(This is the time to talk to God. I don’t think it’s that hard to ask Him for guidance and protection. Let’s not only ask from Him but also thank Him for all the blessings.)

Watch part of his video here:

The IG T.V. post by Fajardo, which he captioned, “A Friendly Reminder. Just some reminders regarding the Coronavirus. Be safe,” has already been viewed 21,830 times as of March 17, 2020. /bmjo