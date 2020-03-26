Businesses, hotels to be closed when Cebu City goes into ‘lockdown’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Businesses and hotels will have to cease operations once the enhanced community quarantine will begin in Cebu City on March 28, 2020.

Mayor Edgardo Labella said that establishments not selling commodities would have to close down.

“I know it is hard on the businesses, but we will have to do this for the safety of everyone,” said the mayor.

Read more: Cebu City to close all borders

There are exempted establishments that will be allowed to operate during the quarantine, some for 24 hours while others within the curfew of 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Read more: Barangays ordered to submit curfew reports to Cebu City government

Among those that may operate for 24 hours are hospitals, medical clinics, laboratories, pharmacies, drug stores, gasoline stations, cargo handlers, forwarders, shipping lines, truckers, and container yards.

These also include water, electricity, cable and telecommunication companies; funeral parlors; establishments manufacturing medical supplies and its materials and components; and establishments rendering delivery services, transporting food, medicine and other necessities.

Some establishment may open within the curfew hours including food establishments providing take out orders, food manufacturers and suppliers, public markets, supermarkets, groceries, bakeshops, and convenience stores.

These also include water refilling stations, veterinary clinic, animal feed suppliers, banks and money transfers, hardware stores, delivery and courier services, dealers or suppliers of agricultural products other commodities, and laundry services.

The mayor said that all these establishments should only allow a skeletal workforce to operate the establishment, implement social distancing, and be provided with transportation.

Read more: Cebu City Police director eyes stricter implementation of social distancing

Temperature checks, wearing of face masks, regular disinfection should also be implemented.

“The City Mayor reserves the right to authorize other establishments to operate as he may deem fit and necessary,” said Labella.

Hotels are not allowed to operate as well except for those accomodating existing booking accomodations as of March 26, 2020; if they have guest for long term leases; and, if they are playing host to quarantined individuals.

Read more: BPOs told: Submit contingency plans for employees

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) may remain operational as long as they comply with the business contingency measures that Labella ordered on March 25, 2020.

All BPO firms must pass these contingency plans by March 29, 2020 before the day ends.

The establishment may resume normal operations on April 28, 2020 or until the lifting of the enhanced community quarantine./dbs