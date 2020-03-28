Watch: Grandma TikTokers from Zamboanga Del Norte

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Fun knows no age.

In this video, you will not just see another TikTok video done by millennials or celebrities follow, but in this video, you will be entertained by the TikTok entry of two lovely grandmothers.

Mara Arielle Genil, 20, from Zamboanga del Norte shared on her Facebook account on March 23, the videos of Victoria Buentipo, 84, and Estrella Villamil, 89, her grandmothers showing that they too can do TikTok.

“It was after breakfast that I asked them what they want to do, and if they want to try TikTok para (for their) exercise nila and para di sila mangita ug trabahoon (so they would not look for things to do),” said Genil.

It took her a couple of minutes to teach Buentipo and Villamil the two most popular songs in TikTok, “Relationship” and “The Weekend.”

“Si Mommy Vic akong lola gyud, mama sa akong mama and si Lola Es, iyang igsoon (Mommy Vic, my lola, the mother of my mom, and Lola Es, her sister (Mommy Vic, my lola), ” she added.

The post garnered 17,000 reactions, 7,600 comments and 53,000 shares.

In this video, you can see Lola Victoria (in blue) and Lola Estrella (in purple) dancing to the beat of “The Weekend.” The video as of March 29 has already been viewed 471,000 times.

While in this video, Lola Victoria and Lola Estrella danced to the song “Relationship” which was viewed 1.4 million times.

The videos showed how graceful these lovely grandmothers were and not to mention how they could still memorize these steps with just a short time practicing.

After seeing the videos, netizens are now planning to let their grandparents do the same— do TikTok.

Corinne Camacho commented, “thank you for sharing…smiles from ear to ear…you are so blessed to have them 💕.

While Twinkle Ong Selgas tagged someone and said, “si lolaaaaa please 😂.”

Well, to Lola Estrella and Victoria, you did not just bring smiles to our faces but an inspiration for others to still try new things despite our ages. /dbs