A routine to help you get by working from home

CEBU CITY, Philippines—In order to not entirely feel that relaxed while working at home, it helps to follow a routine to help you focus right.

Working at home can sometimes feel like we can let our guard down— but that should not be the case.

Here’s a simple routine you can follow to help you adjust to working from home.

Wake up on time — do not reset your alarm, stick to the alarm that wakes you up when going to work. This will help you keep the momentum of your body and mind to stay as if you are really prepping to get out of the house. You can wake up a little late, but remember to always be ready when your shift starts.

Shower and dress up— showering in the morning before you get all comfortable at the table you set up at home helps. This will help you focus on work and not thinking of the time you have to take a quick break to take a shower. In dressing up you don’t have to be super dressed up, just put on the right kind of outfit that are both comfortable and appropriate for work— surprise video calls are in for working from home.

Eat your meals— just like what you do in the office, have time to grab some meals and break. Don’t take too long, break from time to time to just relax and let your mind and body breathe for a couple of minutes.

Designate your own place— this will help you focus and create less interaction with your family that can help you lose your focus with work.

Check to your to-do list— always remember to stick to the needed things that have to be done, check your to-do list before starting work just so you know what you should be doing first and what can wait for a couple of minutes.

This routine may help those who are still trying to adjust to the work from home situation.

But for those who already have the hang of this set-up, let us know what unique routines you have that you find quite successful from working from home. /dbs