Bohol to release P620K for stranded constituents

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Provincial Government of Bohol has allocated P620,000 as financial assistance for its constituents stranded in Cebu, and other provinces due to the coronavirus crisis.

In a statement on Thursday, April 9, 2020, the local government there said the money is for Boholanos who were unable to return to the province due to travel restrictions.

“The amount formed part of the P924,000 allocated by Gov. Arthur Yap through the Provincial Treasurer’s Office (PTO) for financial aid to distressed offshore Boholanos who cannot yet return,” the statement read.

They said 462 individuals were qualified to receive financial assistance.

The statement quoted Yap’s executive assistant, Kevin Damalerio, saying 320 Boholanos already received cash aid amounting to P2,000 each.

“Another aid tranche will be sent to an additional 152 recipients on Monday (April 13, 2020). Damalerio said there may be additional recipients after succeeding validation by the Offshore Boholanos Coordinating Team (OBCT) of the provincial government,” it added.

Bohol has extended its enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) to April 30. /rcg