Cebu City Health Dep’t: No new ILI for Good Friday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Health Department has recorded no new cases of influenza-like-illnesses (ILI) in the city for Good Friday, April 10, 2020.

In the recent data released by the CHD, there are zero new cases of ILI being monitored, and the number of Persons under Monitoring (PUM) has decreased from 136 to 130 in just one day.

Read more: Cebu City has already cleared 773 PUMs

Currently, the number of PUMs cleared is already at 785, an increase of at least 12 cleared PUMs since Maundy Thursday.

The ILI are recorded from the cluster clinics in the city, one per barangay, and the cluster clinics are also the ones monitoring ILI patients.

Read more: COVID-19 numbers in Cebu City

Dr. Suyenne Garde, one of the doctors in cluster clinic at Barangay San Nicolas Proper, told CDN Digital that ILIs had been quarantined in their homes for 14 days before being cleared.

They are identified in the Barangay Health Center first, brought to cluster clinic for check-up, asked to sign documents, then get quarantined for 14 days.

After which, if the symptoms do not worsen and they recover after 14 days, they will be cleared.

As of now, Barangay Luz has the largest number of PUMs in the city with 58 PUMs followed by Barangay Guadalupe with 27 PUMs.

PUMs are asymptomatic individuals exposed to a potential or positive case of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)./dbs