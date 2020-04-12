Artists and illustrators in Cebu making art to raise funds for frontliners

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A group of young and talented artists and illustrators here in Cebu has formed another group that offers to transform your simple photo into an illustration.

Creative Initiative for PH Frontliners is a Cebu-based group that aims to earn and donate all their proceeds to their chosen beneficiary.

Lyle Tanciano, one of the artists behind the group of artists and illustrators, told CDN Digital that they charge P100 per illustration, making this their way of helping raise funds for frontliners.

“We first talked about it last April 8, and then my friend created a sample that we can show and do a survey if people are willing to donate a 100 peso for it. And on April 9, I posted it on my Facebook profile and the response was overwhelming that it made us more excited to do it. By then, we directly started to send out order forms for everyone who wanted to take advantage and in just about 2 hours, we received 30 orders,” he said.

Read more: Food station in Tres de Abril extends help to homeless and frontliners

The group of artists and illustrators is looking at doing the illustrations per batch since they are still starting and there are still fewer hands on deck.

For each batch, they will only be doing 30 illustrations so they can manage the artwork and have enough time to give quality work to those who donated their money for this project.

Read more: Architects lead a group of volunteers to make free PPEs for frontliners in Cebu

“We currently have 4 illustrators for batch 1 and there will be another 4 for batch 2, in which we will launch on Wednesday. But, if there are artists there that are willing to be a part of the team, we will highly appreciate it. Let’s talk. You can send us an email at [email protected],” he added.

Read more: More face shields for medical frontliners being made in FabLab Bohol

The first beneficiary of this project will be the UP FABLAB and Cebu Backliners so that they can help fund the needed things for these groups to continue making free PPEs for our frontliners.

Read more: UP Cebu FabLab creates face shields for frontliners against COVID-19

“I’m with my fellow artists and illustrators who are, Johnpet Ridad, Humphrey Flores, Daryl Dulfo, Elijah Caballero, John Anthony Inario, Fred Jaducana, Carri Grant Raffy Abenoja, Kimberly Javier, Ayin Visitacion, Rachel Angel Rosal, Chanel Elmido, Timmie Illut, as of now we still don’t know how many batches we can make but as long as we can still do it, we will continue doing it,” he said.

If you want your simple photo to be transformed by these artists and illustrators and be able to help our frontliners as well, drop by Creative Initiative for PH Frontliners’ Facebook page to know more about their mission. /dbs