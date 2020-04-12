Food station in Tres de Abril extends help to homeless and frontliners

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Last week, Alzen’s Food Station in Tres de Abril, Barangay Labangon in Cebu City went viral for preparing free food for food delivery drivers around Cebu.

Alzen Bacalla, owner of the food station told CDN Digital that they wanted to help in ways they could like preparing food for these delivery drivers.

“May na lang makapanihapon sila daan para makakaon sila una sila mabusy sa ilang mga delivery,” said Bacalla.

Their food station gave free food last March 31 to drivers at around 5 p.m.

But since then Bacalla learned that there were a number of other food stations offering free food to delivery drivers that’s why Bacalla and his partner, Kim, decided to extend their help to those homeless and to those frontliners near their area.

“One day lang namo gilibre ang mga drivers kay daghan naman ang nisunod namo, which is better. Sa pagkakaron as per riders daghan na nihatag nilag free meal after sa amoa nabuhat. Amoa target run ang mga frontliners na pod nga wala pa jud kaayo kadawat og foods,” added Bacalla.

(We only gave free food to the drivers for a day because we found out that many have followed our lead and have provided these drivers with free food which is better. For now, according to the riders, there are several people who have provided them with free meals after they learned of what we did. Our target run now are the frontliners who have not received any free food.)

They went for a food drive around Punta, Labangon, and Tisa last April 4 where they were able to give 300 food packs.

“Nanghatag migfood sa mga frontliners like garbage collectors, street sweepers, grocery staff, ERUF, security guards, gasoline boys and the homeless,” he said.

Bacalla and his partner Kim have been running their food business for three years and since the crisis hit the city, they knew that they needed to help by giving free food to those who would need it the most.

Now, the couple is planning on giving more food packs to frontliners around the city like the garbage collector and street sweepers who are also our unsung heroes in this battle against COVID-19. /dbs