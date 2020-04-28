LGUs told to finish SAP distribution by April 30

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) has given local government units (LGU) until April 30, 2020 to complete the distribution of the financial assistance under the Social Amelioration Program (SAP) to their enlisted beneficiaries.

DILG Secretary Eduardo Año, in a statement, said there is no reason for delays in the distribution of the SAP grants since the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has already downloaded the funds to the LGUs.

The SAP grants, ranging from P5,000 to P8,000 depending on the minimum wage per region, are to be given to qualified low-income and vulnerable households as emergency assistance for the months of April and May amid the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

In Central Visayas, enlisted beneficiaries of the SAP shall receive P6,000 for each month.

Accountable for distribution

The DILG claimed of receiving reports that “some low-income families have not yet received the SAP financial aid despite having filled up the SAC forms.”

“May kasabihan tayo na ‘aanhin pa ang damo kung patay na ang kabayo.’ Kaya’t ang bilin natin sa lahat ng LGUs ay bilisan ang pagbibigay natin sa kanila ng ayudang nanggaling sa pamahalaan,” Año said.

Año reminded the local chief executives that they are accountable in the distribution of the grant since they signed a memorandum of agreement with the DSWD for its part in the distribution.

A clause in the MOA says that the local chief executives may be held liable in relation to the distribution of the SAP grants if they will wrongly or unlawfully carry out the distribution.

Año also said fast-tracking the distribution of the SAP grant for April is timely as the government is now preparing for the release of the second tranche of the financial assistance. /bmjo