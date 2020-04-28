Farmer shot in Bayawan dies

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental—The man shot in the mountain barangay of San Jose in Bayawan City on Monday, April 27, 2020, succumbed to a gunshot wound to his chest, police said.

In a follow-up report by the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO) on Monday night, it said that the victim, 44-year-old Pedro Tecson from San Jose, was declared dead on arrival by attending physician Dr. Hazel Franz Delmo at the Dawis District Hospital.

Police also corrected its first report and said that Tecson, a farmer, wasn’t a beneficiary of the Social Amelioration Program (SAP) cash aid from the government but instead said that the suspect, Minard Sabrada, 35, also a farm worker of barangay Manduao, was the beneficiary.

Sabrada was identified by some witnesses who saw the shooting and is still at large.

According to the latest police report, the victim was walking towards a store when the suspect, who was with a companion identified as Genelo Paclauna, shot the victim.

The victim was hit in his left chest and lower left arm.

NOPPO director Police Colonel Julian Entoma, in an interview on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, said murder charges will be filed against the suspects, who remain at large.

Entoma earlier said the motive of the murder may be personal grudge. /bmjo