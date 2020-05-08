Daanbantayan clusters, identifies 8 schools as isolation centers
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The local government of Daanbantayan town in northern Cebu has identified at least eight schools to house individuals suspected to have coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Local officials of Daanbantayan, a first-class municipality located approximately 140 kilometers north of Cebu City, said close contacts of the town’s first COVID-19 patient and those coming from the province’s capital city will be staying in these facilities.
The town’s Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on COVID-19 stated that they came up with the list of schools to be used as isolation centers after they implemented a “clustering of barangays.”
Daanbantayan, they said, will have a total of eight barangay clusters with each cluster assigned with one quarantine center, and at least three barangays.
These are Bakhawan National High School (Cluster 1 for Barangays Bakhawan, Paypay, Bitoon), Calape National High School (Cluster 2 for Barangays Calape, Bagay, Malbago, Bateria), Malingin National High School (Cluster 3 for Barangays Malingin, Dalingding, Tinubdan), Daanbantayan National High School (Cluster 4 for Barangays Poblacion, Pajo), Tapilon National High School (Cluster 5 for Barangays Tapilon, Lanao, Agujo), Maya National High School (Cluster 6 for Barangays Maya, Talisay, Tominjao), Logon National High School, (Cluster 7 for Barangay Logon), and Carnaza Elementary School (Cluster 8 for Barangay Carnaza).
The municipality has a total of 20 barangays, and a population of over over 84,000 based on the 2015 census of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).
Daanbantayan has reported one confirmed COVID-19 case last April 29. The patient, a 58-year-old male resident from Barangay Lanao, however, has succumbed to the disease as he was found out to have been diagnosed already with a kidney disease.
Individuals with co-mobordities or who are immunocompromised are those considered vulnerable and “highly at risk” to complications brought about by COVID-19 infection. /bmjo
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.