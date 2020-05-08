Daanbantayan clusters, identifies 8 schools as isolation centers

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The local government of Daanbantayan town in northern Cebu has identified at least eight schools to house individuals suspected to have coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Local officials of Daanbantayan, a first-class municipality located approximately 140 kilometers north of Cebu City, said close contacts of the town’s first COVID-19 patient and those coming from the province’s capital city will be staying in these facilities.

The town’s Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on COVID-19 stated that they came up with the list of schools to be used as isolation centers after they implemented a “clustering of barangays.”

Daanbantayan, they said, will have a total of eight barangay clusters with each cluster assigned with one quarantine center, and at least three barangays.

These are Bakhawan National High School (Cluster 1 for Barangays Bakhawan, Paypay, Bitoon), Calape National High School (Cluster 2 for Barangays Calape, Bagay, Malbago, Bateria), Malingin National High School (Cluster 3 for Barangays Malingin, Dalingding, Tinubdan), Daanbantayan National High School (Cluster 4 for Barangays Poblacion, Pajo), Tapilon National High School (Cluster 5 for Barangays Tapilon, Lanao, Agujo), Maya National High School (Cluster 6 for Barangays Maya, Talisay, Tominjao), Logon National High School, (Cluster 7 for Barangay Logon), and Carnaza Elementary School (Cluster 8 for Barangay Carnaza).

The municipality has a total of 20 barangays, and a population of over over 84,000 based on the 2015 census of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Daanbantayan has reported one confirmed COVID-19 case last April 29. The patient, a 58-year-old male resident from Barangay Lanao, however, has succumbed to the disease as he was found out to have been diagnosed already with a kidney disease.

Individuals with co-mobordities or who are immunocompromised are those considered vulnerable and “highly at risk” to complications brought about by COVID-19 infection. /bmjo