Honey: More than just a natural sweetener

Cebu City, Philippines–Honey is known to sweeten a lot of our favorite dishes and drinks.

But honey is more than just a natural sweetener. In fact, there are many uses for honey that go beyond its culinary delights.

It has been used as a folk and home remedy throughout history and has a variety of health benefits and medical uses.

Here are some of the benefits:

Can help nourish your skin and face

Honey is known for its moisturizing and nourishing properties on the skin. It is very useful as a moisturizer, especially for those who have dry and parched skin. It also helps in curing cracked lips during the cold season. Also being a natural antiseptic, it is useful for the treatment of wounds, bruises, cuts, burns and other infections

Home remedy for cough

Honey is known to be one of the best home remedies for dry cough and wet cough. According to research, drinking a tablespoon of honey can help reduce the irritation in the throat. It’s the preferred natural remedy for cough, especially for kids, as it helps to relieve nocturnal cough, allowing proper sleep.

Can help beat hangovers

Honey has potent powers to neutralize the harmful effects of alcohol, thanks to the presence of fructose, which competes with the metabolism of alcohol. It can also help in the digestion of alcohol inside a person’s body. All you have to do is to take 3-4 teaspoons of honey after an interval of one hour to help digest the alcohol.

Strengthens the immune system

Honey has countless medicinal properties that naturally help in curing a sore throat. Its antioxidants and bacteria-fighting assets also help fight infections that are caused by viruses, bacteria, and fungi. According to doctors and scientists, honey has a high number of antioxidants and when consumed daily can be beneficial for boosting immunity in the long run.

Eases sinus issues

With increasing pollution and dust, many people suffer from sinus related issues. When we suffer from infections, the viruses block the sinus, traps the air and mucus which causes distress. And honey can help clear the infections and reduce inflammations as it is a natural anti-bacterium and anti-septic. As honey can also strengthen the immune system, it can result in fewer sinus attacks. /bmjo