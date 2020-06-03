Why enough sleep is important amid COVID-19 pandamic

Getting enough sleep is crucial to stay healthy amid the global pandemic.

A global pandemic like COVID-19 has challenged us in many ways including our sleep pattern. Because of fear, anxiety, and stress brought by the pandemic, many are experiencing disruptive sleep.

We know that the virus mainly attacks our immune system by weakening it slowly. With this in mind, it’s imperative that the importance of sleep amid COVID-19 is under the radar.

From there we cannot deny the fact that during these trying times, sleep becomes more important because of its numerous benefits to our health. So why is sleep important amid this crisis?

Sleep Boosts Immune System. Sleeping gives our body the needed time to rest and repair. Have you noticed when you feel unwell, you feel so tired? Sleep is your body’s chance to fix whatever is wrong in the system. It supports the proteins and cells of our immune system to detect and destroy germs and bacteria. With COVID-19 challenging our immune system when infected, sleeping can be our way to protect and strengthen our body’s immune system response.

Sleep reduces stress. When stressed, our immune system’s capability to fight off viruses reduces, hence becoming susceptible to illnesses. However, a good night’s rest can relax the system in our body that is responsible for the chemical stress response. When you get particularly anxious about this pandemic, better get some rest.

Sleep plays a crucial role in our physical health and the effective functioning of the immune system. Moreover, it promotes emotional wellness and mental health, helping to beat back stress, depression, and anxiety. However, when sleep is disrupted, our body will not be able to recover and repair its body function.

