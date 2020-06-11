Struggling woman on a bike catches social media attention

MOALBOAL, CEBU — Due to the lack of transportation, people have become more creative in finding ways to adjust with the ‘new normal’ in the streets.

Some of them braved the wide roads and big trucks on board their bicycles just to get to their respective workplaces.

One of them is a woman, who was spotted by a netizen along A.S. Fortuna Street in Mandaue City, Cebu on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Netizen Joemar Saban posted in his Facebook timeline some photos of the unknown woman on board a bicycle with a placard at the back of her bicycle, “New Driver.”

In the photos, the woman was struggling to manuever her bicycle. She was assisted by her husband, who was seen on board a motorycle, while traversing the national road.

“…So in-ani karon ang sistema nga nahitabo diri sa Mandaue City, Cebu. Iyaha gyud tawun gi sabayan iyang uyab ky dili pa kaayo kamao mu-bike. Nagka bangga-bangga pa sa kilid. Para lng maka-duty,” the post reads.

(So, this is what happens in Mandaue City, Cebu. He assisted his [wife] because she was having a tough time manuevering her bicycle. She even bumped in the sidewalk just to reach to her workplace.)

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has implemented no-back rider policy for all motorycles amid the threat of the coronavirus disease.

TO INSPIRE

Saban from Barangay Casuntingan, Mandaue City said that he was on his way to his workplace when he saw the couple. He then took his camera to capture the situation of the two.

He said that he uploaded it online so he could ‘inspire’ other people and let the government officials ‘see’ the struggles of commuters.

“Naluoy na lang ko kay sige ug kabag-id sa kilid. Hadlok sa dagkong truck muagi,” he said in his post.

(I pity [the woman] because she always bumped the side of the sidewalk. She was scared of the big trucks passing by.)

Meanwhile, other netizens, who saw the post of Saban, expressed concern for the struggling woman.

Aldrin Sanchez commented, “Saon ang balaod walay klaro kita may lisud-lisuron ang mga trabahante ug mga sakop sa pamilya.”

(What can we do our laws are not so clear and they make it difficult for us workers and heads of families.)

Ernie Estrada Auman said, “Kuyawa disgrasya ug wala pa ang uyab.”

(If the boyfriend was not there, then it could have been very dangerous for her on the road.)/dbs