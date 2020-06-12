Labella: Celebrate the day with solemnity at home

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella reminded the Cebuanos that even though they could only celebrate the 122nd Independence Day at home, they could still honor the heroes of the past and the present.

In the message of Labella to the Cebuanos, Labella said that the challenge had remained in the present to uphold the freedom that the Filipinos in the past had fought for.

“As we commemorate our Independence Day today, minus the ceremonies because of the pandemic, let us remember our forefathers who fought, shed their blood and tears, for us to achieve our independence from foreign subjugation,” said Mayor Labella.

Read more: A simple celebration on Independence Day as Cebu City Vice Mayor Rama reiterates autonomy of LGUs

For the mayor, the best way to celebrate independence day is to protect the rights of every Filipino may it be from the deadly coronavirus to the crimes plundering society.

“We may be free from foreign rule, we still have battles to perform so their deaths will not be in vain. Let us continue the struggle against the illegal drugs, graft and corruption in government, cybersex crimes, and other forms of criminalities, and of course the fight against this invisible enemy that we should also be free from the clutches of this pandemic,” said Mayor Labella.

Read more: Peaceful Independence Day so far in Cebu City

Mayor Labella also honored the frontliners in the pandemic who had sacrificed their lives for their fellow Filipinos and for humanity in general.

The mayor encouraged the public to pray for the pandemic to end so the basic freedom of movement and travel could already be returned to the people./dbs