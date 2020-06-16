On first day back under ECQ, Cebu City logs 203 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City had 203 new cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, the first day back under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ).

The city was placed under ECQ by the national government’s anti-coronavirus task force on Monday evening, June 15, 2020, due to the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases and the sudden surge of admission of symptomatic cases in the hospitals.

In the data released by the Cebu City Health Department (CHD), the city has recorded 203 new COVID-19 cases from 38 urban and mountain barangays.

This is the breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Cebu City on June 16, 2020:

Apas-2

Basak Pardo-5

Basak San Nicolas-13

Barrio Luz- 8

Bulacao-5

Busay-1

Calamba-1

Camputhaw-21

Capitol Site-3

Carreta-2

Cogon Ramos-2

Day-as-1

Duljo-4

Ermita-1

Guadalupe-4

Inayawan-2

Kalunasan-5

Labangon-9

Lahug-4

Lorega San Miguel-8

Mabolo-9

Mambaling-3

Pahina Central-9

Poblacion Pardo-5

Pulang Bato-5

Punta-2

Sambag 1-7

Sambag 2-4

San Roque-12

Saoangdaku-5

Sawang Calero-7

Suba-2

T. Padilla-5

Talamban-3

Tejero-4

Tinago-14

Tisa-3

Zapatera-3

The city has now 3,814 cases of the COVID-19, but only 1,851 are active cases.

Two patients died in Barangays Calamba and Camputhaw, raising the total number of deaths to 41 or a mortality rate of 1.1 percent.

The city also recorded 50 new recoveries for June 16 from Barangays Mambaling, Carreta, Pardo, Basak Pardo, Sawang, Labangon, Pahina Central, Tejero, Lorega, Mabolo, Basak San Nicolas, Duljo, Sambag 1, Lahug, Apas, Barrio Luz, Camputhaw, Day-as, and the jail facilities in Barangay Kalunasan.

There are now a total of 1,924 recovered cases for a recovery rate of 50.4 percent. /bmjo