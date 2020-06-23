10 Cebu City cops positive for COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Ten more cops assigned at the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019.

Police Colonel Cydric Earl Tamayo, CCPO officer-in-charge, said that the 10 were among the 25 policemen who tested positive for the infection during the rapid test conducted on June 15.

All of the 25 cops were made to undergo real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain (RT-PCR) testing to confirm the result of the rapid test and 10 of them tested positive during the retest.

Tamayo said that he is yet to determine the total number of COVID-positive policemen in Cebu City with the addition of the 10 new cases. At least three policemen assigned at CCPO have died from their infection.

The CCPO chief said that the 10 policemen will be made to undergo isolation and close monitoring until they recover while the 15 others who tested negative during the PCR test will already be discharged from the isolation facility where they are now staying so they could again report back for work. / dcb