Mandaue City logs 30 new COVID-19 cases; tally nears 1K

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Mandaue City is about to breach the 1,000-mark for its cases of the coronavirus disease.

In an advisory posted this Saturday night, July 4, the Public Information Office (PIO) announced that the city logged 30 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total number to 973. Of the number, 637 remain as active cases.

Barangays Maguikay and Ibabao had four each while Barangays Paknaan and Canduman had three each. Barangays Jagobiao and Alang-Alang had two cases of the infection respectively.

One new COVID-19 case each were also discovered in Barangays Mantuyong, Labogon, Cambaro, Tipolo, Casutingan, Banilad, Opao, Looc, Guizo, Subangdaku, and Basak.

The PIO’s post also mentioned of a 49-year-old male patient but did not specify the name of the barangay where he came from.

However, no new COVID-19-related deaths and recoveries were reported in Mandaue City this Saturday, keeping the tally at 25 and 311 respectively.