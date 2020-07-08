Fourth of July delight

The Fourth of July celebrations in the United States may have already wrapped up days ago, but here at the city’s finest hotel, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino, the blowout continues with a special treat from Executive Pastry Chef Francis “Arjay” Oliveros.

For only PHP 1,350.00/order, delight yourself with our pastry chef’s luscious red velvet with ganache moelleux, KitKat crunch and vanilla bourbon macaron that you can share and enjoy with family and friends in the comforts of your home.

Get a taste of this heavenly offer by availing of the hotel’s pick-up service. Pick up your phone and dial (032) 232-6888 to place your orders one (1) day in advance. The hotel is open for pick-up from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The “Oh Sweet America!” promo is valid until July 17, 2020.

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino is one of the well-known landmarks in Cebu City and is the premiere venue for events and conventions in the country. The latest updates can be found at www.waterfronthotels.com.ph, www.facebook.com/WaterfrontCebu and @waterfrontcebu on Twitter and Instagram.

