Cebu police chief: No permits, no rally

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There will be more than 100 policemen from the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) deployed in the areas of concern around Cebu Province in preparation for the State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday afternoon, July 27, 2020.

Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, chief of the CPPO, told reporters in phone conference that there were policemen on standby specifically in Aloguinsan, Pinamungajan, Carcar City and the borders between Cebu City, which they considered as areas of concern due to some members of militant groups who might hold a protest in those areas.

Mariano reiterated that no rally will be allowed without permits.

“If they have no permits, we will not allow [a rally],” said Mariano.

He said that the Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) and intelligence unit personnel were also sent to these areas to observe and disperse the groups who will be gathering for a rally without permits.

As of 12 noon, members of Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas sa Sugbo (KMP-Cebu) who staged a protest in Aloguinsan town were asked to disperse by policemen for lack of permit.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of Police Regional Office (PRO-7), previously said that they will be implementing maximum tolerance among cause-oriented groups who will stage protests during Duterte’s SONA.

However, if they resist when asked to be dispersed, they will be arrested and filed with appropriate charges.

