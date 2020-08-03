‘New normal’ dance moves by education student from Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Aside from teaching virtually, teachers need to find new ways to get their students’ attention.

And this incoming third-year special education student knows exactly how the “new normal” of teaching should be done.

Maria Ciony Sanchez, 21, made a Tiktok video of her doing a dance demo using Tiktok moves to the nursery rhyme, Fruit Salad.

Instead of acting out the sizes and shapes of the fruits, the Guadalupe-native figured that it would be fun to do put a twist to it.

“l decided to make this video, not just for fun or to gain fame but to share the good vibes despite this pandemic we Filipinos are strong and l like to share this video to everyone that we have to stay positive amidst this pandemic,” said Sanchez.

In the video, you can see Sanchez in a full teacher attire while dancing Tiktok dance moves.

She uploaded the video Sunday, August 2, in her Facebook account, and as of today, August 3, the video has already been viewed 1 million times.

Sanchez said that she just did this for comedic relief and that once she would become a teacher in the future, she would make sure that her students would be well taken care of and have a little bit of fun.

What do you guys think of these new nursery rhyme moves?

New Tiktok moves for Fruit Salad nursery rhyme WATCH: Special education student Maria Ciony Sanchez from Barangay Guadalupe in Cebu City prepares for the new normal as she teaches some Tiktok moves to the tune of the famous Fruit Salad nursery rhyme. What do you guys think about these new steps? | via Immae Lachica #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Sunday, August 2, 2020

