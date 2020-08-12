DepEd test broadcast got off to a bad start – netizens

MANILA, Philippines — Some netizens have expressed concern about the kind of content the Department of Education (DepEd) would broadcast on TV as it adapts to the COVID-19 pandemic life.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, a certain JC Punongbayan took a swipe at one of the test broadcasts of DepEd, showing a sample questionnaire for a Grade 8 level English course.

“Dapat na ba tayong kabahan sa mga ibobrodkast ng DepEd?” he wrote. (Do we have to worry about what DepEd would air?)

“I particularly worry kung paano nila ituturo and (how would they teach) economics, if ever?” he added.

Other netizens also reacted:

In a separate Twitter post, DepEd Undersecretary Alain Pascua acknowledged there were errors in the content the agency had broadcast but vowed that it would continue to fix and polish the content before the start of the official broadcast on August 24.

“Tama ang mga komento ng mamamayan na may mga mali nga sa accuracy at maging sa grammar at typography,” he said. (We admit that there were errors, inaccuracy – even grammar lapses and typography in the sample broadcast.)

“Asahan po ninyo na patuloy ang pagsasaayos na ginagawa ng DepEd upang maging maayos at handa ang lahat para sa darating na pagbubukas ng klase, mapa-online, radyo, tv o modular man,” Pascua added.

(We assure you that DepEd will fix these issues so that on the opening of classes – be it online, on TV-radio or modular – things will go on smoothly.) [ac]