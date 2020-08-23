1 new case, 6 recoveries in Mandaue on Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Far from the two-digit daily additional cases in the past months, Mandaue City on Sunday, August 23, 2020, logged only one new COVID-19 infection, while adding six more recoveries into its tally.

In its bulletin posted on Sunday afternoon, the city declared one additional case of the coronavirus disease. The patient is a 49-year-old woman from Bakilid.

Decontamination of the place involved and contact tracing activities for the newly confirmed patient was ongoing, said the city’s Public Information Office.

READ: Mandaue COVID recoveries hit 1,701; active cases down to 274

Meanwhile, the city’s recovery count is up by six as five patients from Barangay Cabancalan and one from Barangay Paknaan have been declared as recovered. There are now a total of 1,707 COVID-19 recoveries in the city, setting its recovery rate at 83 percent

As of Sunday, only 13 percent or 269 out of its 2,058 confirmed cases remain active.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the city remain at 82, with no new additional fatalities logged since July 30.