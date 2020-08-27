Mandaue City active cases at 236 with 26 recoveries, 14 cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City’s active case count is now at 236 after a report released on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, showed 14 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections and 26 new recoveries.

The 14 new cases reported in the city include two from Barangays Tawason, Jagobiao, Casuntingan, and Maguikay; and one each from Basak, Cabancalan, Ibabao-Estancia, Labogon, Pagsabungan, and Paknaan.

These new cases bring the total number of infections in the city to 2,074. However, only 236 or 11 percent of the city’s total infections, remain active cases. This as the city’s number of COVID-19 recoveries is now at 1,746.

The new recoveries recorded on Wednesday are from the community and the Mandaue City Jail. These include 10 from Ibabao-Estancia, four from Jagobiao, three from Paknaan, two from Bakilid and Looc, and one from Banilad, Casuntingan, Guizo, Maguikay, Subangdaku, and City Jail.

The 1,746 recoveries make up 84 percent of the total number of infections in the locality.

Meanwhile, the city’s number of COVID-19 deaths remain at 92 with no new fatalities recorded on Wednesday. The city earlier noted that it only officially encodes fatalities from the illness upon the availability of a death certificate. /bmjo