SK urged: Create online tutorial programs for students

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor Alvin Dizon is asking the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) to formulate online tutorial programs for students to help them adjust to the new method of distance learning.

Dizon said that since this would be the first time students would be learning through online methods, many of the students might have a hard time adjusting to it.

Moreover, this learning method can be very challenging especially to poor students and teachers, who may have no access to needed gadgets or may have been situated in a place where connectivity is a serious concern.

“Another challenge of e-learning is because of the absence of physical interaction between students and teachers. Remediation and enrichment are (also) of big help especially to those students who may have difficulty in catching up with their lessons and those who may want to advance with their lessons,” said the councilor.

Dizon is hoping that the SK may be able to conduct tutorial programs and training programs on how to use these gadgets and how to maximize this learning method.

The City Council agreed with Dizon as they approved the resolution urging the SK to develop a program for an online tutorial for kids and youth in their barangays.

The online tutorial program should provide platforms for remediation, enrichment, and advancement with the students’ lessons especially on vital subjects such as Math, Science, and English.

The SKs may also coordinate with their barangays and any educational institutions in their vicinities or in the city for potential volunteer online teachers and tutors for this program.

Dizon hopes that the SKs in the barangays would actively implement these types of programs to help out the youths in the city to improve their educational experience despite the challenges brought by the pandemic./dbs