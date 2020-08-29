Minglanilla’s active cases down to 19 on Aug. 28

CEBU CITY, Philippines – With fewer cases reported in the past few days, the number of active cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Minglanilla town is now on a downward trend.

As of Friday evening, August 28, local officials from this first-class municipality located approximately 20 kilometers south of Cebu City reported on their official Facebook page that they are left with only have 19 active COVID-19 cases. Its active cases already include the single new case reported on the same day.

Minglanilla also logged one new recovery on Friday while its death count remained at 24.

In totality, Minglanilla now has 465 confirmed cases, of which 422 have already recovered from their infection.

Minglanilla’s new COVID-19 patient is a 43-years-old female resident of Barangay Tungkil who was tested after she manifested symptoms of the disease. Her test result was released on August 27.

Town officials continue to remind their constituents of the need to always observe minimum health standards despite “promising developments” in their COVID-19 case monitoring.

“While the cases of Minglanilla are gradually decreasing with God’s Providence, please continue to exercise all necessary precautions and continue to be safe,” the town’s advisory reads.

Minglanilla, along with its neighboring city of Talisay and Consolacion town in the north, remain under general community quarantine (GCQ) while the rest of Cebu province has already been downgraded to a more relaxed modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF-MEID), the government’s anti-COVID-19 task force, excluded these three areas from being granted the MGCQ status due to its active cases of the coronavirus disease. / dcb