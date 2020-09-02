PRO-7 chief meets with Muslim leaders of Lapu-Lapu

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) headed by the Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro met with Muslim community leaders in Lapu-Lapu City on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

The dialogue, according to Ferro, was geared towards strengthening the partnership between the police force and the Muslim community in Central Visayas.

Among the things discussed were issues that the Muslim community is facing and how the police can help attend to those concerns. The dialogue was broadcast live on PRO-7’s Facebook page.

“Cebu has been your home for many years, and this place has welcomed you with your families with warm hospitality. Let us protect this place. We recognize you are peace-loving citizens, kabalo nako ako ana (I already know that),” Ferro said.

Ferro clarified that the dialogue had nothing to do with the recent bombings in Jolo, Sulu.

He said he highly recommends that there should be a regular dialogue with the Muslim community and the police force in Central Visayas for the greater good of Cebu and the entire Central Visayas.

“I’m happy that you have this manifesto of support. I think this is one good indicator that we are really sincere in supporting the police,” he said. /bmjo