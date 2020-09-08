Labella: I am recovering from surgery

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella said he is still recovering from his gall bladder removal surgery last September 5, 2020.

But he assured Cebuanos that he is fit to work.

The mayor faced the media in a virtual press conference on Tuesday morning, September 8, 2020, to provide updates on his health and the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation in the city.

Read: Cebu City Mayor Labella to undergo surgery on Thursday

He was glad to announce that both he and the city seems to be recovering steadily.

The mayor said his gall bladder stones have been plaguing him in the past few months, a disease he must have acquired because of his eating habits.

He said he kept on postponing the surgery to stay on top of the city’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As the mayor, there was really no time to rest,” he said.

Read: Surgery of Labella successful — Gealon

Once the number of active COVID-19 cases dropped to at least 600 last week and the city was placed under the Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ), the mayor took the time off to have his gall bladder removed.

He said the laparoscopy was quick and safe and he quickly regained his strength after four days. The mayor returned to work on, Monday, September 7, 2020.

His surgery wound is still healing, but Labella said it is no longer a concern and assured he can once again take the helm of the city.

As for the COVID-19 situation, the city’s active cases dropped to less than 400, which is a welcome development for the mayor.

However, he said this should not make the people over confident. Instead, he asks the public to be more vigilant.

The mayor urged the city residents to be compliant with the health protocols to prevent another surge of the cases.

The city’s target is to reduce active cases and reduce community transmission anywhere in the city. /bmjo