PB to start probe on Daanbantayan councilor implicated in ‘tigbakay’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The investigation procedures against a municipal councilor of Daanbantayan implicated in the botched illegal cockfight activity, also known as “tigbakay,” will begin to roll in the level of the Cebu Provincial Board.

The request for investigation sent by the Municipal Interagency Task Force of Daanbantayan to the Provincial Board has been referred to the Committee on Complaints and Investigation during the PB session last Monday, September 7, 2020.

The complaint stemmed from the botched illegal cockfighting in Barangay Bitoon, Daanbantayan last July 25 where at least 31 men were arrested while others, including seven elected officials of towns in Cebu province, purportedly eluded arrest.

Among those who were named by the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) is one of the municipal councilors of the town, Bernardito Luche. He was identified based on statements of those who were captured during the operation.

Board Member John Ismael Borgonia, the chairperson on the Committee on Complaints and Investigation, said they will be receiving the affidavits against the municipal official and issue summons to let him answer the allegations first.

“Whatever nga affidavits nga i-issue against niya, ato nang i-evaluate unya ato nang patubagon nato sila. Patubagon nato sa ilang side, diha ta makarender kung mag-call ba ta og hearing. For now, magpadala ta og summons,” Borgona said in an interview.

(Whatever affidavits will be issued against him, we will evaluate and then we will let them answer to it. We will let them air their side, that’s where we can render if we should call a hearing. For now, we will send summons.)

If the allegations against the officials are true, Borgonia said the Luche would have to answer to a number of liabilities, considering that he is a public official.

CDN Digital reached out to Luche for his comment on the looming investigation and the allegations against him but no response has been afforded as of this posting. /bmjo