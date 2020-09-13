Malingin Rocks in Liloan is a perfect place for trekkers

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Are you down for some river trekking adventure?

It looks like a new spot in Mulao, Liloan, Cebu is the place to be.

Malingin Rocks is what it is called by the locals in Liloan because of the huge rock formations that surround the body of water.

Getting there is easy once you have reached the town proper of Liloan.

You just have to get to the barangay hall in Mulao and from there you can ask directions on how to reach the drop-off area going to the Malingin Rocks.

According to netizen Danilo Pepito Jr, who went to Malingin Rocks yesterday, Saturday, September 12, with some of his friends, it was such a breathtaking experience especially after all the mayhem we have been through this past couple of months.

“It would only take you probably 20 minutes of hiking to get to the rock formations, you can take a dip but the water is just shallow, which makes it perfect for river trekking,” he said.

There is an entrance fee of P10 pesos and face masks and health protocols should be strictly followed while enjoying Malingin Rocks.

Ready to see this beautiful gem in Liloan? Here are some of the photos taken by Danilo Pepito Jr.

