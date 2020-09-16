Durano orders liquor ban in Danao City from Sept. 19 to 21

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Liquor ban will be implemented in Danao City for three days from September 19 to 21 and while the city celebrates the annual feast of its patron saint, Sto. Tomas de Villanueva.

Residents are also discouraged from inviting non-city residents to their homes during the same period.

While the city has remained free of any new cases of the coronavirus disease in the last three days, from Sept. 13 to 15, the threat of the infection remains, the city government said in an advisory released Tuesday night, Sept. 15.

READ: No new cases reported in Danao City in 2 days

“Adunay dakong posibilidad nga kay tungod sa pagsaulog sa kapistahan kay adunay mag-inum og mahubog gikan sa ilimnong makahubag. Kung mahitabo na kini kay dako sab ang posibilidad sa panagsikitay o close contact. Dili na mahinumduman ang health protocols,” the city’s advisory reads.

(There is a great possibility that as a result of our fiesta celebration, people will gather to drink liquor. If this happens, there is also a great possibility of close contact. They will tend to forget the observance of health protocols.)

To prevent this from happening, Mayor Ramon Durano III issued Executive Order No. 47 that orders the implementation of a three-day liquor ban.

While on liquor ban, stores and establishments are prohibited from selling alcoholic beverage while residents are also warned against drinking liquor while in public places and while the city remains under quarantine.

“Padayon gihapon ang paghimo og mga lakang sa Task Force isip paglikay sa infection gikan sa COVID-19,” the city’s advisory reads.

(The [city’s] Task Force continues to implement measures to prevent the spread of the infection.)

“Bisan pa man og padong ang pag-flatten sa curve sa kaso sa COVID-19 sa dakbayan, padayon ang pagproteksyon sa katawhan gikan sa pagtakod niining virus,” it added.

(While the [COVID-19] curve has started to flatten, the city government continues to implement measures to prevent the spread of the infection.)