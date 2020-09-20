Lapu-Lapu cops checking CCTVs, slain dad’s business, work

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are turning to security cameras or CCTVs to help them identify the motorcycle-riding gunmen, who killed Barangay Mactan Councilor Zandro Augusto on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

Police Major Jose Angelo Acupinpin, commander of the Police Station 3 or the police station beside the Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob, said that aside from the CCTVs, they were also investigating Augusto’s business, work and personal engagements as a barangay councilor.

Two motorcycle-riding gunmen shot dead Councilor Augusto, who was on his way to fetch his wife, along Lopez Jaena Street, Barangay Poblacion in Lapu-Lapu City at past 7 p.m. on Saturday.

He was shot in the chest, which might have caused his immediate death.

The killer was riding a black and white Honda XRM motorcycle.

Acupinpin said that the Augusto family told them that Augusto did not have any known enemies or had not even mentioned to them about receiving any death threats.

Some of those, who knew him especially since he owned a pawnshop with a branch in Barangay Poblacion, described him as a good man and they were as perplexed as the police as to why he was killed.

“Wala man kuno silay nahibaw-an nga nakontrahan aning tawhana kay maayong tawo man kuno ni. Diha sa iyang mga kauban nga negosyante diha sa mercado ni ingon nga mahinatagon unya dili dalo. So wala sila nahibal-an nga naay ni siyay kalalis o nakontrahan,” said Acupinpin.

(Those who knew him did not know of anybody who have any grudges with Augusto because they said he was a good man. To his fellow businessmen, those, who knew him in the public market, they say that he is a giving man and not a selfish one. So they do not know of anybody whom he had argued with or have any grudges against him.)

Read: Ahong offers P1M reward for the arrest of Mactan brgy councilor Zandro Augusto’s killer

Earlier, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan offered a P1 million reward for the arrest of the suspects in the killing of Augusto.

Chan described the late councilor as one of the barangay officials in the city who worked hard and was a frontliner as the city battled the COVID-19 pandemic./dbs