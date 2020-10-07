DepEd-7 appeals: Stop criticizing learning modules with errors on social media

CEBU CITY, Philippines- The Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) appealed to teachers, parents, students, and netizens to stop sharing photos of questionable learning modules content on social media, such as Facebook.

The agency observed that several photos of learning modules with errors have spread on social media, receiving criticism from netizens.

Instead of criticizing the modules social media, Dr. Salustiano Jimenez, regional director of DepEd-7, pleaded to the public to approach the schools of their children instead and notify school officials of the errors so it can be properly dealt with.

Jimenez made this appeal via a live streaming video on his Facebook account on Wednesday afternoon, October 7, 2020.

He added that those who are mocking the learning modules on social media should first reflect if such a move can help or destroy the students and the agency.

Read: Close to 2M students enrolled in CV public schools, set to start ‘classes from home’ on Oct. 5

“Kaning mga modules, gipaningkamutan ni sa atong mga tawo, mga teachers, mga master teachers, mga supervisors. Kun pananglitan man gani duna ta’y makita nga dili angay ipakita, nganong ibilandra man sa Facebook?” Jimenez said.

(A loftof efforts from teachers, master teachers and supervisors were put into making these modules. If there are errors, why should we put it on Facebook?)

Jimenez admitted that the agency is not perfect, but they are doing their best to adjust to the new normal i learning so that they can provide quality education to students amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He appealed to the community to collaborate with them to ensure that they can give what’s best for the children.

/bmjo