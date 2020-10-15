Active cases in Mandaue now below 100

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The number of active cases in Mandaue City has dropped to below 100, according to the latest bulletin posted by the city’s Public Information Office (PIO) on Wednesday night, October 14, 2020.

With four recoveries and just two new cases added in its latest COVID-19 update, the total number of active cases in the city is now just at 95.

With the drop in the number of active cases, the city is reminding its residents to continue to follow health protocols such as washing their hands regularly, maintaining social distancing, and wearing face masks and face shields properly at all times.

The recoveries in the city include two from barangay Pagsabungan, one each from barangays Cubacub and Cambaro. The two new cases are all from barangay Tipolo.

The city’s COVID-related deaths increased to 155 after deaths recorded on July 7, 22, 24, and August 10 and 25 were only reported on the latest update.

The PIO reminded the public that statistics on death is not reported on a daily basis.

“It is a consolidation of COVID-related or incidental deaths. This is because COVID-related or incidental deaths are officially encoded only upon confirmation, or verification, through the availability of death certificates,” the city’s PIO stated in the post.

