LTO-7 to release 19k new plates

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) is set to release over 19,000 plates starting Thursday, October 22.

LTO-7, on Thursday, said in a statement the distribution of motor vehicle plates for brand-new, four-wheel vehicles would be at SM Seaside City Cebu.

The agency, however, advised vehicle owners to schedule their appointment ahead of claiming their plates in observance of minimum health standards.

“Before anyone can claim their MV plates, the agency reminded the public to book first for a schedule so that the LTO 7 personnel can prepare the plate,” portions of the statement read.

“Booking is simple, one will have to send a text with the information of their plate number and MV file number, date of first registration, and name of the owner to 0947-349-9965. The text line will be open from Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” they added.

LTO-7 also advised claimants to prepare a photocopy of their Official Receipt (OR) and Certificate of Registration, and a photocopy of any valid government-issued ID.

The department said they temporarily ceased the release of motor vehicle plates last March 17 due to government restrictions brought about by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

By that time, over 1,900 plates were already released to drivers and vehicle owners in Central Visayas.

“Please wait for the confirmation to know your scheduled date and time of claiming. If the plate is unclaimed, you will have to reschedule your appointment,” said LTO-7. /dbs

