Humay-Humay cemetery logs 8.5K visitors from Oct. 15 to 26

LAPU-LAPU CITY, CEBU, Philippines — The biggest cemetery in Lapu-Lapu City — Humay-Humay Public Cemetery in Barangay Gun-ob — has already recorded 8,500 visitors since the start of the cemetery visits last October 15 until October 26.

Joselito Castañares, Humay-Humay Public Cemetery, said this since they could record the number of people visiting the cemetery with their coupon or priority number system to visit the cemetery.

Castañares also said that an estimated 10,000 persons were buried in the public cemetery.

Read: Humay-Humay cemetery ready to accept visitors starting Oct. 15

On Tuesday, October 27, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan visited the Humay-Humay Public Cemetery, which is a day before the deadline to close the cemeteries in the city starting October 29 until November 4 as mandated by the Inter-Agency Task Force.

However, Chan said that the cemetery would open again from November 5 until November 15.

On his assessment, Chan said that the cemetery was properly managed and that health and safety protocols were being observed especially social distancing.

Earlier, the cemetery had implemented a coupon or priority number system to control the influx of visitors who wished to visit their departed loved ones.

Chan also said that he would allow the holding of Masses inside the cemetery on November 1 and 2 or during the observance of All Saints Day and All Souls Day even if the cemetery is closed.

“Ato gurong itugot ang misa on November 1 and 2, but way tawo nga pwedeng motambong sa Misa kay close man ang menteryo. They can probably invite some choirs or mga alagad para pod makablessing sila sa mga pantiyon,” Chan said.

Chan will also assess, after November 15, if there is still a need to extend the cemetery visitation./dbs