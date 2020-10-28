LTFRB-7 hearing with Vallacar Transit set on Nov. 3

CEBU CITY, Philippines- The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFEB)-7 has already scheduled on November 3, 2020, the hearing with Vallacar Transit, operator of Ceres buses.

LTFRB-7 Regional Director Eduardo Montealto Jr. said this after the agency has issued a show-cause-order against the transport company, whose bus figured in a vehicular accident with an ambulance of a private hospital on Sunday, October 25, along the intersection of J. De Veyra Street and General Maxilom Avenue Extension in Barangay Carreta.

Read: LTFRB-7 issues show cause order for bus liner involved in multiple crash incidents

The accident resulted in the death of Leoric Sumalinog, the bus conductor, while around 15 passengers from the Ceres bus and ambulance were injured and brought to the nearest hospital.

Montealto said they already suspended the bus unit for 30 days.

“Sa amoa lang mao nang suspension, pwede pod cancellation sa ilang franchise but kanang particular lang nga unit karon kay consolidated naman ta. Isa ka franchise naay 200 kabuok unit, so mahurot nga way modagan,” Montealto said.

(For us, that’s the suspension, but it can be cancellation of their franchise but we’ll focus on that particular unit for now because we’re consolidated already. One franchise has 200 units, [if we cancel], they’ll all be gone, and no bus will be running.)

The agency also plans to invite officials of the private hospital that owns the ambulance but Montealto admitted that they do not have jurisdiction over private vehicles.

“Ato silang i-separate ug tawag, dayon ato silang i-abot,” he added.

(We will call them separately then we will let both meet after.)

