Storm Signal lifted in northern Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The northern part of Cebu may no longer be included in the areas affected by Typhoon Rolly (international name: Goni) as of Sunday afternoon, November 1, but Cebuanos are still advised to take necessary precautions.

The state weather bureau, in its severe weather bulletin issued as of 2 p.m. on Sunday, lifted Storm Signal No.1 in the northern portion of Cebu that initially covered the towns of San Remigio, Medellin, Daanbantayan and Bogo City, and Bantayan Island.

However, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) recently issued thunderstorm advisories for Cordova, Liloan, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Compostela, Danao City, Camotes Island, Naga City, and Asturias, warning of moderate to heavy rains.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” reported Pagasa-Mactan.

As of 1 p.m. on Sunday, Pagasa spotted the eye of Rolly within the coastal waters of Mulanay, Quezon after making its third landfall in San Narciso, Quezon at 12 p.m.

State meteorologists also reported Rolly to have further weakened as it is about to cross the region of Central Luzon, including Metro Manila, and the eastern portions of mainland Cagayan and Isabela.

Rolly currently packs wind speeds up to 175 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 240 kph while moving at a westward direction with a speed of 25 kph.

Storm Signal No. 4 is hoisted over Camarines Norte, the northwestern portion of Camarines Sur (Sipocot, Lupi, Ragay, Del Gallego), Marinduque, Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Pampanga, Bulacan, the southern portion of Aurora (Dingalan), Bataan, the southern portion of Zambales (San Marcelino, San Felipe, San Narciso, San Antonio, Castillejos, Subic, Olongapo City, Botolan, Cabangan), the northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro(Mamburao, Paluan) including Lubang Island, and the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Victoria, Naujan Lake, Pola, Naujan, Calapan City, Baco, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera).

Storm Signal No. 3 in the rest of Camarines Sur, the rest of Zambales, Tarlac, the southern portion of Nueva Ecija (Cuyapo, Talugtug, Muñoz City, Llanera, Rizal, Bongabon, Gabaldon, General Tinio, Laur, Palayan City, General Mamerto Natividad, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, Peñaranda, Gapan City, San Isidro, Cabiao, San Antonio, Jaen, San Leonardo, Zaragoza, Aliaga, Talavera, Santo Domingo, Quezon, Licab, Guimba, Nampicuan), the central portion of Aurora (San Luis, Baler, Maria Aurora), the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Santa Cruz, Sablayan), Burias Island, the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Socorro, Pinamalayan, Gloria, Bansud, Bongabong, Roxas), and Romblon.

Storm Signal No. 2 in the rest of Aurora, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Benguet, La Union, Pangasinan, the rest of Nueva Ecija, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, the northern portion of Masbate (Aroroy, Mandaon, Balud, Baleno, Milagros, Masbate City, Mobo, Uson, Cawayan, Dimasalang) including Ticao Island, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, and the rest of Oriental Mindoro.

Storm Signal No. 1 in mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Abra, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, the rest of Masbate, and the northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli) including Calamian and Cuyo Islands for Luzon.

Storm Signal No. 1 in the northern portion of Antique (Sebaste, Culasi, Tibiao, Barbaza, Laua-An, Pandan, Libertad, Caluya), Aklan, Capiz, the northern portion of Iloilo (Lemery, Sara, Concepcion, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles), and the northwestern portion of Northern Samar (Allen, Victoria, Lavezares, Rosario, San Jose, Biri, San Isidro, San Antonio, Capul, San Vicente) for Visayas. /dbs

