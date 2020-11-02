Bus liner’s operator told: Conduct drug tests to 300 north branch drivers 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, CEBU, Philippines — Vallacar Transit, operator of Ceres Buses, has been ordered to conduct drug testing on their drivers in their north branch of Cebu or those plying northen Cebu.

Eduardo Montealto Jr., Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) director, has ordered the management of Vallacar to conduct the drug testing of the around 300 drivers of the bus liner’s north branch.

Montealto said that the LTFRB-7 had given the bus liner’s management to submit the drug test results of the north branch drivers within 30 days.

“Ang atong usa sa gikuan nila, nga kinahanglan ang tanang mga bus drivers nila sa north branch, mag-undergo og drug test. Within 30 days kailangan i-submit nila sa amoa,” Montealto said.

(We are requiring the company to have all their bus drivers in the north branch to undergo the drug test. They also have to submit the test results within 30 days.)

The LTFRB-7 imposed the order following a series of vehicular accidents last week involving Ceres buses.

He added that the agency would also require the transport company to let their drivers undergo a driving test before the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7).

“Ang mopasar, mao to among kandakan ug refresher training sa defensive driving. Ang mag-conduct ana LTO, LTFRB ug Highway Patrol Group (HPG),” said Montealto.

(Those, who pass the drug test, will also undergo a refresher training on defensive driving. The agencies that will conduct the training are the LTO, LTFRB and the Highway Patrol Group (HPG).)

Montealto also advised the transport company to look for a replacement of drivers who would not be able to pass these tests/exams.

Montealto said he believed that the recent series of vehicular accidents, involving Ceres buses, were due to human errors./dbs