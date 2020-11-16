Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes San Agustin, Surigao Del Sur
MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook San Agustin, Surigao Del Sur and nearby areas on Monday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
Phivolcs reported that the earthquake was of tectonic origin and struck 11 kilometers northwest of San Agustin at 6:37 a.m.
It had a depth of focus of 58 kilometers.
The earthquake was felt at Intensity V in Bislig City, according to Phivolcs.
Meanwhile, instrumental Intensities were recorded in the following areas:
Intensity IV – Bislig City
Intensity III – Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental
Intensity II – Cagayan de Oro City; Surigao City, Surigao del Norte;
Intensity I – Alabel, Sarangani; Koronadal, Tupi, South Cotabato; Kidapawan City; Palo, Leyte; Borongan City
Phivolcs said damage and aftershocks are being expected from the earthquake.
