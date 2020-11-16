Cebu City adds more restrictions on travelers from outside Cebu; draws flak online

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government on Monday, November 16, 2020, issued another executive order (EO) that laid down guidelines for travels allowed in Cebu City.

Mayor Edgardo Labella released EO No. 105 on Monday which orders all types of travelers to secure an Authority to Enter (ATE) which they can access through the city government’s website. It will take effect this November 20, 2020.

“There is a need for the City Government of Cebu to come up with proper guidelines on the essential and non-essential travel into the city to ensure their unhampered movement while also maintaining public and safety health standards against COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019),” portions of the EO read.

However, shortly after it was released to the public, the new orders drew flak online, with some criticisms directed at the city government.

Netizens, especially those residing in Cebu province, pointed out that the EO was unclear or vague, while some said several requirements were illogical and unnecessary.

In response, the city government, through its public information office (PIO), clarified that the new EO is only applicable to travelers coming from outside Cebu province.

“Ang EO No. 105 mo-apply lang niadtong mga buot moanhi syudad og moagi sa mga pantalan ug tugpahanan. Wala na gikinahanglan ang maong mga dokumento kun gikan ra sa laing syudad o lungsod dinhi sa Sugbo,” the PIO announced.

(EO No. 105 only applies to those who intend to travel to Cebu City via sea or air travel. Travelers from towns and cities in Cebu island are no longer required to comply with the documents needed.)

Earlier, Labella has revived stricter implementation of border controls in the city as well as the number coding scheme in an effort to address the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

As of November 16, data from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) showed that Cebu City has a total of 278 active cases.

On the same day, only three new confirmed COVID-19 patients were recorded, ending a six-day-streak of double-digits in the number of daily new cases.

Cebu City is currently under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) which is expected to last until November 30.

See photos below for the complete list of requirements for travelers covered under EO No. 105.

