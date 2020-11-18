Closed fishing season at Visayan Sea starts

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Fishing at the Visan Sea will be prohibited for three months starting on November 15, 2020 until February 15, 2020 to ensure the conservation of sardines, herrings, and mackerels in the area.

“The closed fishing season in the Visayan Sea effectively prohibits the catching of sardines, herrings and mackerels or their larvae, fry or young,” said an advisory from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Central Visayas (BFAR-7).

BFAR-7 said that implementation of the closed fishing season is mandated under Fisheries Administrative Order No. 167-3 and “is annually implemented from November 15 to February 15 the following year for the protection and conservation of sardines and herrings (Clupeidae) and mackerels (Scombridae) in the Visayan Sea.”

The prohibition also covers adjoining waters that are “enclosed by [a] line drawn through the following points and coastlines: from the mouth of Danao River in Escalante, Negros Occidental on the northeastern tip of the Bantayan Island to Madridejos, thru the lighthouse on Gigantes Island, to Olutaya Island, to Culasi Point in Capiz province, eastward along the northern coast of Capiz to Bulacaue Point in Carles, Iloilo, southward along the eastern coast of Iloilo to the mouth of Talisay River, westward across the Guimaras Strait to Tomonton Point in Occidental Negros, eastward along the northern Coast of the Island of Negros and back to the mouth of Danao River in Escalante, Negros Occidental.”

