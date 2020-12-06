Barangay secretary to replace slain councilor in Kinasang-an, Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Kinasang-an Barangay Captain Susan Enriquez said their barangay secretary will fill in the position of the late Barangay Councilor Ponciano Villamil, who was shot dead last November 30, 2020.

The village chief said barangay secretary Camello Navarro will replace Villamil as the 7th councilor of the barangay.

Although Enriquez says that Villamil is an irreplaceable figure in their barangay, she said Camello will be a good addition to the council and trusts that she will be able to function well for the remaining year and a half until the next barangay elections.

A still unidentified gunman shot dead the 61-year-old Villamil while he was passing along an alley in Sitio Adelfa near his home on his way to the barangay hall.

The barangay council has agreed the give some form of cash aid to the family of the slain councilor.

“Siempre kami sa barangay council mohatag gyod mig ayuda sa pamilya ni Konsehal Villamil kay siya nanerbisyo man gyod sa barangay. Ang ABC (Association of Barangay Councils) mohatag sad og P20,000,” said Enriquez.

However, Enriquez said they are facing the dilemma as to where the money should be sent since Villamil lived alone in the city and cared for a 12-year-old fostered child.

They are still looking for documents that would prove that the child would be the beneficiary of the councilor’s life benefits.

As of now, the child is in the care of the mother while the ashes of Villamil is with his family in Santander, a town in southern Cebu.

“Hopefully mahatag na gyod namo ang kwarta. Siempre ang gusto gyod unta ni konsehal sa iyang anak-anak ni mahatag, pero di pa mi sigurado kung siya ba ang legal beneficiary,” said Enriquez.

/bmjo